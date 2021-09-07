Garry W. Dorsey

Garry Wayne "Turtle" Dorsey, 40, of Mexico, Missouri, passed away at 7:41 PM Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at his home in Mexico, Missouri.
A Memorial Service will be at 1:00 PM, Friday, September 10, 2021, at James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Family and Friends are invited to Garry's Life Celebration at a visitation from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, Friday, September 10, 2021, at the funeral home.
Garry was born April 29, 1981, in Hannibal, Missouri to Garry French and Fenny Dorsey.
Survivors include his mother, Fenny Dorsey, father, Garry French, his significant other Arica Brookens, children Aalayah Dorsey Brookens, Anaaj Dorsey Palmer and G'ionna Dorsey Bookens all of Mexico, Missouri, brothers, Shannon Dorsey (Katie), William Dorsey (Nikki), Damien Watts and Kimmie Watts all of Mexico, Missouri and Jason Anderson of Hannibal, Missouri, sisters, Laticia Mahaney, Denise Dorsey, Louetta Dorsey, Kayla Dorsey, Annalicia Woodson, Reese Woodson and Paris French all of Hannibal, Missouri and Shakira Dorsey of Hannibal, Missouri and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and lifetime brothers.
Garry was preceded in death by his grandmother, Anna Bunch, grandmother, Mary French, grandfather, Charles French, sister, LeAnn Dorsey and uncle, James Abbey.
Garry loved rapping, writing poems and his dream was to travel the world someday. Garry's family was very important to him and he loved to spend time with them whenever he was able.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Hayes, Timothy Sisk, Jason Anderson, Remondill French, Kirmin French, Kayveon Dorsey, Johnny Hoard, Dominique Brookens, Deshawn Abbey, Karl Jefferson and Michael Agnew.
Memorial contributions may be made to James O'Donnell Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.