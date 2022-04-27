Gage Thomas Leftwich, 22, died April 23, 2022, at Blessing Hospital. Service will be held April 30, at 1 p.m. at the Mission Hill Baptist Church in Palmyra, Mo. Visitation will be on April 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Lewis Bros. Funeral Chapel in Palmyra is handling the arrangements.
Palmyra, Mo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.