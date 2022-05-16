Gabriel K. Cox, 14, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 8:03 AM, Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Pastor Kim Williams will officiate. Burial will be at Aker's Chapel in Hull, Illinois.
Friends and Family are invited to Gabriel's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the funeral home.
Gabriel was born November 28, 2007, in Chillicothe, Missouri, to Thomas Cox and Kayla Mausser Crowder.
Survivors include his parents; grandmother and guardian who shared her home and life with Gabriel for the past 11 years, Rebecca Jean Cox of Hannibal, Missouri; four brothers, Cooper Cox of Monroe City, Missouri, Dalton Korona, Riley Korona, and Eilliot Korona, all of Chillicothe, Missouri; two sisters, Sierra Snow (Justin) of Hannibal, Missouri, and Leigha Cox (Darrion) of Ewing Missouri; his niece, Novaleigh Snow of Hannibal, Missouri; his grandmother, Donna Bergman of Brookfield, Missouri; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Gabriel was preceded in death by his grandfather, Thomas L. Cox; and great grandmothers, Ann Parrish Clark, and Delores Korona.
Gabriel appreciated the beauty of nature, he found joy to being outside listening to birds, watching hummingbirds, and looking at flowers. He was an animal lover, dogs were his favorite and he would intently listen to them. Gabriel enjoyed and looked forward to when his teachers and caregivers would come over to visit and read to him. The time he spent with his extended family at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital were some of his most treasured moments. One of his favorite past times were watching his favorite movies, The Croods, Alvin and the Chipmunks, and Cars. A big St. Louis Cardinals fan, he always loved being able to catch a game on tv. Gabriel enjoyed listening to music, he especially liked Alan Jackson and anything with a good beat and rhythm. Gabriel had a radiant smile, and you could learn and see a lot just by looking at his eyes and facial expressions. Most of all, Gabriel loved and cherished his time spent with his family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of Gabriel's doctors, nurses, teachers, and therapists who helped add quality to his life, and to the Marion County Ambulance District Administrator and all employees for the exemplary service provided.
The family has requested that St. Louis Cardinals attire be worn for services.
Pallbearers will be Jesse Flint, Doug Tourney, Brandon Zeiger, and Ethan Flint.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cooper Cox, Brantley Tourney, Dalton Korona, Riley Korona, and Elliot Korona.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cardinal Glennon Childrens Hospital.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
