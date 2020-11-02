Freda M. Brown

Freda Mae (Bledsoe) Brown, 92, of Hannibal, MO., passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
Freda was born January 31, 1928, in Springfield Mo., to William Fred and Pearl Marie (Leonard) Bledsoe. On Sunday, May 24, 1953, she married Leslie Bernard Brown. He preceded her in death.
Freda was a 1945 graduate of Hannibal High School. Received her associate degree in 1947 from Hannibal LaGrange College. Graduated 1947 from Northeast Missouri State Teachers College, Kirksville, Mo. Fall 1947 she signed her teacher contract to teach at the one room schoolhouse in Rensselaer, Mo. Freda held many jobs throughout her life, for over 23 years she was a Foster Grandparent to many children in the area. Freda volunteered with RSVP, St. Elizabeth Hospital Ladies Auxiliary, and she was a member of T.O.P.S.
Freda was a Christian and member of Providence Baptist Church, where she enjoyed teaching and sharing about Jesus. Freda was a servant of God; she was always giving of herself or her belongings to others.
Freda enjoyed life. She was always ready to go, it did not matter where. She easily could put 100 miles on the odometer a day driving around Hannibal. Her most cherished moments was when she was with her family.
Freda leaves behind one daughter, Mary Kathleen (Brian) Miller; four grandchildren, John (Armela) Miller of Fenton, Mo., Eric Miller of Platte City, Mo., Sarah Freels of Hannibal, Mo., and Daniel ( Lindsey) Miller of Oklahoma City, Okla.; ten great-grandchildren, Omar Miller and Oren Miller of Fenton Mo., Abigail Miller, Quentin Miller, Gabriel Miller, and Alexander Miller of Platte City, Mo., Les Freels and Brian Freels of Hannibal, Mo., Makinley Miller and Hendrick Miller of Oklahoma City, Okla.; one sister-in-law, Anna Bledsoe of Lee’s Summit, Mo., and numerous nieces and nephews.
Freda was preceded in death by her parents, and three brothers Charley, Leo, and Donald Bledsoe.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Providence Baptist Church, Withers Mill.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mission: Dignity/Guidestone, P.O. Box 819109, Dallas TX 75381-9109; Community Loving Care Hospice, 1310 S. Bus 61, Suite B, Bowling Green, MO 63334; Providence Baptist Church, P.O. Box 468 Palmyra, MO 63461-0468.