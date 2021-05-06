Franklin L. Peters, age 62, of Hull, IL passed away at 9:33 PM Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, May 10, 2021, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Bro. Scott Speer will officiate. Burial will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Visitation celebrating Frank’s life will be held 9:00 AM until the time of the service Monday at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Franklin was born on December 11, 1958, in Hannibal, MO, the son of Louis and Marilyn Joyce (Biggs) Peters.
Survivors include his mother, Joyce Peters of Hannibal, MO; partner of 30 years, LaNelle Etzler of Hull, IL; sisters, Julie Memken and husband Dr. John Memken and Lorey Ann Bushmeyer and husband Steve of Hull, IL; niece, Caitlin Memken of Hannibal, MO; nephew, Kristopher Bushmeyer and wife Erin of Centralia, MO; special great nephew, Evan Bushmeyer; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by father Louis F. Peters on December 10, 2006.
Frank attended Hannibal High School and West Pike High School and went on to become a farmer which he loved to do.
Away from farming, Frank was an avid marksman and was very good at any type of shooting sports. He also enjoyed reloading his rounds and collecting guns. Frank had a love for his animals and always had a dog to help him out around the farm. Frank’s biggest love was his family. He cherished family gatherings, dinners and holidays. He especially adored his niece, nephew and great nephew dearly. Everyone that knew Frank, knew he had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off his back to help anyone in need.
Frank was Christian by faith.
Pallbearers will be Dr. John Memken, Steve Bushmeyer, Kristopher Bushmeyer, Tim Evans, Charlie James and Terry Mosley.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Evan Bushmeyer, Larry Leuchner and Peanut Gruenwall.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hannibal Nutrition Center, in care of the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Frank’s memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com