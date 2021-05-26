Franklin J. Crowe

Franklin “Frank” J. Crowe, 74, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021 at the University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, May 28, 2021 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Burial will be at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Frank’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the funeral home.
Frank was born October 22, 1946, in Hannibal, MO to Dale R. Crowe and Dorothy P. Hirner Crowe.
He was married to Becky Swisher Crowe and she preceded him in death in 1979.
Survivors include Frank’s longtime companion of over 32 years, Tara Meyer of Hannibal, MO, 1 sister, Schasta Lake of Hannibal, MO, 1 sister in law, Sara Verrant (Jerry) of Hannibal, MO, 3 nieces, Julie Neisen (Doug) of Palmyra, MO, Molly Verrant and Annie Verrant both of Hannibal, MO. He is also survived by 1 great nephew, Tyler McConnell of Bloomington, IL, 1 great niece, Allison McConnell of Quincy, IL and 1 great great nephew, Dylan McConnell of Bloomington, IL.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents and 1 brother in law, Charles Lake.
Frank was a graduate of McCooey High School in Hannibal, MO. He later attended Hannibal La-Grange College.
In 1970 Frank began a career in the banking business that would span over 40 years. Frank worked at the F & M Bank and Trust Company from 1970 to 1985 and from 1996 until his retirement in 2006. Frank also worked for Commerce Bank of Hannibal from 1985 to 1996.
Frank enjoyed his hometown of Hannibal, whether eating lunch at the Becky Thatcher, catching up with friends at the Hannibal Boat Club or simply visiting with bank customers at the office Frank liked to stay close to home. An outdoorsman, Frank always put out an abundant garden each season of tomatoes and peppers. He also took pleasure in fishing in his younger years on the Mississippi River. Woodworking and creating keepsakes for his family and friends were also talents that Frank shared with those around him. He liked to refinish antique furniture and cane chairs as well. A wonderful cook, Frank enjoyed making homemade salsa, horseradish sauce , apple butter and even his own deer jerky. Collecting antique tools, watching countless episodes of the old sitcom M.A.S.H. and spending time with his beloved pet Australian Shepherd dog, “Sadie Mae” were also a few of Frank’s favorites. There was usually never guessing what Frank’s opinion was, he always told it how it was, but he truly loved his hometown and the friends and family are what made it mean the most to him. “Frank at the Bank” will be missed dearly by all those who knew and loved him.
Frank was a longtime member of the Hannibal Boat Club, Goodfellows and the Hull, IL Lions Club.
Frank served his country proudly in the Missouri Army National Guard.
Frank was a Catholic by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to the Hannibal Nutrition Center.
Pallbearers will be Mark McLaughlin, Ron Johnston, Robbie Ferrel, Dan Locke, Jerry Verrant, Mike Constable, Jason Utterback and Ed Aukamp.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com