Franklin Epperson

Franklin "Frank" Epperson, 83, of New London, MO, passed away at 10:08 AM, Friday, October 28, 2022, at Willow Care Rehabilitation and Care Center in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Pastor Tom Day will officiate.
Full military honors will be provided by the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55.
Burial will follow at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Frank's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the funeral home.
Frank was born January 2, 1939, in New London, MO to Roy Epperson and Mattie Beshears Epperson.
He was married to Patsy Eglin on January 8, 1960, in Hannibal, MO. She preceded him in death on July 5, 2011. Frank was a devoted husband and was by Patsy's side at the hospital every day when she was sick.
Survivors include his children: Charles "Chuck" Epperson (Debbie) of MI, and Stephanie Couch (Shawn) of Center, MO; one brother, William Epperson (Neva) of New London, MO; four grandchildren: Morgan Couch, Nicole (Adam) Yager, Jeremy (Brooke) Epperson, and Dustin (Candance) Epperson; and seven great grandchildren: Dominic, Damon, Dakota, Maddison, Bentlee, Amiyaha, and Kenny.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers: Robert "Bobby" Epperson, Jim Epperson, and Gene Epperson.
Frank proudly served his country in the United States Navy aboard the U.S.S. Sierra AD18.
Professionally, Frank was a construction engineer. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local #513 and worked building the Clarence Cannon Dam.
Frank enjoyed working with his hands, especially on machinery. He also loved working on his Farmall Super H tractor. Frank liked to watch old black and white Westerns such as Gunsmoke, Have Gun - Will Travel, and The Rifleman. Frank loved dancing and frequently did so at The Star Club and the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #1542. Going to the Pastry Box for donuts, taking his granddaughter Morgan fishing, and having his morning coffee at Klawonn's Shady Rest Campground were a few of Frank's favorite things. Most of all, Frank enjoyed the time he could spend with his family.
Pallbearers will be John Lake, Shane McClelland, Shawn Couch, Kevin Saul, Dale Epperson, and Brian Fowler.
Honorary pallbearers will be William Epperson, Freddie Epperson, Jamie Epperson, Jeremy Epperson, Donnie Wayne Epperson, Rodney Stout, and John Briscoe.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.