Frank "Leon" Lucas, 79, of Emden, Missouri, passed away at 5:27 PM, January 30, 2021 at his home.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, February 4, 2021 at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Leon's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM until the time of services, Thursday, February 4, 2021 at the funeral home.
Leon was born December 26, 1941 in Hannibal, MO to Henry Lucas and Sylvia Dodd Lucas.
He was married to Sharon Richards on June 25, 1966 in Hannibal, MO. She survives.
Other survivors include 1 son, Frank Lucas (Laura) of Monroe CIty, MO, 2 brothers, Bennie Lucas of Hunnewell, MO and Ronald Lucas of Palmyra, MO and 1 sister, Ann Lucas of Davenport, IA. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Logan, Beau and Audrey.
Leon is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers and sisters, John Lucas, Betty Ronimous, Margaret Dennis, Eugene Lucas and Betha Sampsel.
Leon was a United States Marines Veteran.
Professionally Leon was a welder. He operated F & F Cores Recycling in Emden, MO.
Leon enjoyed gardening, fishing and camping at Hunnewell Lake. He also liked tinkering in his garage and playing horseshoes with his grandkids.
Leon was always ready to lend a helping hand to whoever needed his help.
Most of all Leon loved spending time with family and especially loved his grandkids.
Pallbearers will be Logan Lucas, Beau Lucas, Bub Lucas, Albert Honeycutt, Donald Lucas, Lee Scott, Terry Dennis and Estel Hawkins.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Rosary School or Monroe City High School Music Department.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.