Frank J. Desmond, age 80, of Hannibal, MO passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Beth Haven Nursing Home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, September 30, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, MO.
Burial with full military honors will follow at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Family and friends are invited to Frank’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the James O’ Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. A prayer service will be held at 4:30 PM.
Frank was born August 7, 1942, in Waterville, Maine to Francis J. and Marie Caroline Person Desmond. When he was 7, his father was transferred to Munster Indiana.
On December 8, 1984, in Hannibal, Missouri he married Marsha Power, she survives.
Other survivors include his children, Addie Wiewel (Matthew) of Quincy IL, Joe Desmond (Jennifer) of New London, MO, and Kathleen Desmond Robertson of Hannibal MO; five grandchildren Morgan Wiewel, Heaven Desmond, Faith Desmond, Kaleb Desmond (Bailey), and Austin Robertson (Clair Eaton). Also surviving is a niece Susan Desmond Timko (Joe) a nephew Paul Desmond and a great number of cousins. Also surviving are three sisters in law Alice Jazyk Desmond, Elaine Meyer, Darla Power and two brothers in law Eldon Power and Elroy Power.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, John H. Desmond; two sisters-in-law, Martha Ellen Power and Eileen Power; brother-in-law, Edward Meyer; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Thomas D. and Elsie M. Power.
Frank proudly served in the U.S Air Force from 1960 to 1965 during the Vietnam War. He finished his military service as a maintenance crew chief on a B-52 Stratofortress at Castle Air Force Base in California.
Professionally, he began his civilian career as a firefighter in his hometown of Munster, Indiana. In 1967 he moved to Hannibal, Missouri and started his second firefighting career on the Hannibal Fire Department during that time he attended Forest Park College in St. Louis and received a degree in fire science and industrial safety. For three years he was an instructor in the fire science program at John Wood Community College in Quincy, IL and a part time employee of the former Clark Funeral Home. He retired from the fire service after 25 years with the rank of Assistant Fire Chief.
In February of 1989 he entered Worsham College of Mortuary Science in Chicago and in March of 1990 he took the test from the Funeral Service Examining Board of United States Inc. One year later he became a licensed funeral director and embalmer in Missouri and Illinois. During his first two years he worked for Duker and Haugh Funeral home in Quincy, IL. He then worked and managed Grand View Funeral Home in Hannibal and Wilkey Funeral Home in Center for 12 years. He then became a part time employee of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO until 2014.
Frank was a member of the Early Bird Kiwanis club and was club President during 1979-1980. He helped found a Kiwanis club in Perry, Missouri during that time. He received the Kiwanian of the year award in 1982 and he was a Lt. Governor for District 1, Missouri-Arkansas District Kiwanis International.
In 1997-1998 he was elected President of the Tri Sate Funeral Directors Association for Missouri, Illinois and Iowa.
Frank was active in the Hannibal Athletic Booster Club and during 2009-2010 he was Club President.
Frank was a member of the Marion County Ambulance District Board of Directors and was later elected Chairman of the Board. He was later appointed to the Board of Directors of the Hannibal Fire and Police Pension Board and later was appointed Chairman of the Board.
In his retirement Frank loved to swim, enjoyed working on his yard, spending time with his family and friends, watching war, B-52 and Air Force Documentaries. He also loved to cook, making pies, homemade donuts and just about any dessert you could ever want. Frank also loved to travel and visit new places.
Pallbearers will be the Hannibal Firefighters Honor Guard.
Honorary pallbearers will be Matthew Wiewel, Eldon Power, Elroy Power, John Keppner, Adam Kaiser, Ray Calhoon, Brian Powell, Terry Miller, and retired Hannibal Firefighters.
Memorials may be given to The Michael J. Fox Foundation to Help Speed a Parkinson’s Cure.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.