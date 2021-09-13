Francis W. Schwartz

Francis W. "Frankie" Schwartz, 85, of Palmyra, passed away at 3:00 am Friday, September 10, 2021, at Monroe City Manor in Monroe City, MO.
A Mass of Christian Burial will held be at 10:00 am on Tuesday September 21, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Palmyra, MO. Father Greg Oligschlaeger will officiate. Burial with Full Military Honors by American Legion Post #174 Boots-Dickson at Holy Family Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Frankie's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Monday September 20, 2021, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, MO. Rosary to follow at 7:00 pm performed by Deacon Bob Leake.
Frankie was born June 11, 1936, in Hannibal, Missouri to Harvey Joseph and Catherine M. Goellner Schwartz.
Survivors include his children, Sheryl Underhill (Jimmy), and Gregory J. Schwartz; grandchildren Darin Underhill (Katie), Joshua Underhill, Jadon Underhill, Rachel Underhill, and Kaylynn Foreman; great-grandchildren Zander and Alarik Foreman; sister, Gladys Baxter; and ex-wives Bonnie J. Sutton and Tyra L. Schwartz and her daughter Brenda Meyer (Dean).
Frankie was preceded in death by his Parents, daughter, Lisa Schwartz Vahle; brother, Harold Schwartz; sisters, Helen Dierks, Dorothy Wiskirchen, Bernadine Shaw, and sister in-law Alma Schwartz.
Frankie was a life-time local farmer. He helped his brother Harold Schwartz of Schwartz Implement for many years. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
Frankie was a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Palmyra. He loved to volunteer at the Palmyra Nutrition center and Douglas Community Center. He enjoyed being involved in all of the local tractor pulls and any Old thrashers events. He was an active member of the North River Old Iron Club and a member of the Northeast Missouri Old Thrashers Club. Frank was a member of the Allis Connection Club which is a collector club for Allis Chalmers equipment. As a lifetime Allis Chalmers Tractor fan, he would only use orange tractors on his farm. Frankie looked forward to Kawasaki Mule rides with family and friends. He was a soft-hearted family man and enjoyed spending as much time as he could with his family and extended family.
Pallbearers will be Darin Underhill, Joshua Underhill, Jadon Underhill, Howard Disselhorst, Robert Schwartz, and Joe McElvain.
Memorial contributions may be made to North River Old Iron Club or the Palmyra Nutrition Center.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the North River Old Iron Club.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute viewed at www.LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com.