Francis P. "Frank" Daly, age 89, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 2:45 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 11:00 am at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Rev. Ken Jaworski will officiate. Burial with full military honors will be in the Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy, IL.
Visitation celebrating Frank's life will be held 10:00 am until the time of service Tuesday at the Smith funeral Home & Chapel.
Frank was born on October 6, 1933, in Palmyra, MO, the son of Arch Dean and Mary Alma (Wenger) Daly.
He was united in marriage to Mary Harscher on September 20, 1957 in Palmyra, MO. She preceded him in death on December 8, 2003.
Survivors include two sons, Norman Daly (Colletta) and David Williams, both of Hannibal, MO and daughter, Belinda Sandefur (Dave) of Bloomington, IL.
Also surviving are his grandchildren, Buffy Franks, Savanah Franks, Shilo Ledbetter, Leroy Daly (Richael), Whitney Arnold (J.J.), Waylon Daly, Tanena Vincent (Darrell), David Sandefur and Samantha Williams; numerous great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Daly was preceded in death by a son, Arch Dean Daly, brother, Charlie and wife Pauline, sister, Betty and grandson, Dustin Sandefur.
Frank attended Palmyra schools and went on to honorably serve his country in the US Army during the Korean War.
Upon returning from the service, Frank worked in the farming industry and later started working at General Mills for many years until his retirement.
Frank was a Baptist by faith.
Frank was a proud supporter of Veterans. He enjoyed walking at the armory, fishing, doing yard work and drinking coffee. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and locally the Palmyra Panthers sports teams, but his favorite was watching his grandchildren in their sports. He had many enjoyable times with family and friends. He looked forward to going out to eat at the Mark Twain Dinette and going to Dairy Queen for ice cream. Frank was strong and a little wild but was known to many as a true gentleman. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Pallbearers will be Leroy Daly, Waylon Daly, Alex Daly, David Sandefur, James Dodd and Talen Goodrich.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion, Post #55, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.