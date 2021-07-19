Hannibal Frances W. Rosser Jul 19, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Frances W. Rosser, 88, of Hannibal, died July 18, 2021, at Beth Haven Nursing Home. Smith Funeral Home and Chapel in Hannibal is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hannibal Funeral Home Frances W. Rosser Smith Nursing Home Beth Haven Chapel Recommended for you Trending Now Parks department investing in Clemens Field renovation Charlene H. McIntyre Body found by HPD U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides update on Mark Twain Lake water levels Billy Bob Cottrell Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView