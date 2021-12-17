Frances L. Morgan

Frances Lee “Frankie” Morgan, 87, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 10:08 AM, Friday, December 17, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Father Mike Quinn will officiate.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Frankie’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the funeral home.
Frankie was born January 10, 1934, in Hannibal, Missouri to Frank Whitaker and Myrtle Hartman Whitaker.
Frankie was married to Harold “Pat” Morgan on November 30, 1962, at Oakwood Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on September 5, 2015.
Survivors include her children, Patti Powell of Hannibal, Missouri, Tracy Lockey (Mike) of Hannibal, Missouri and Trey Morgan (Polly) of Hannibal, Missouri; 5 grandchildren, Derek Long (Erika), Courtney Long, Ashli Platt (B.J.), Nathyn Morgan and Lanee Morgan; 5 great grandchildren, Morgan, Gannon, Mark, Madelyn and Graham; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents; great grandson, Geoffrey Long; and 12 brothers and sisters.
Frankie worked professionally for Western Printing and later went on to co-own and operate Morgan Oil with her husband, Pat. She and Pat were also co-owners of the Hannibal Trolley Company. Frankie was a Catholic, by faith and attended Holy Family Catholic Church. She was a nature lover, with some of her favorite past times being watching deer, hummingbirds and cardinals in her yard. Frankie was known to hit the penny and nickel slots at the gambling boat from time to time. She would watch Family Feud and listen to Bids for Bargains or ball games, in her leisure time. Frankie was also a wonderful cook and baker. She made the most delicious spaghetti and meatballs, fried chicken, beer bread, pies, fudge and peanut brittle. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed sewing dresses, quilts and pillow shams. Frankie was a bright soul who loved her family, above all. She will be dearly missed by all those lucky enough to share in her life.
Pallbearers will be Trey Morgan, Derek Long, Mike Lockey, Dennis Ellis, B.J. Platt and Nathyn Morgan.
Honorary pallbearers will be Grandkids and Great Grandkids, Courtney Long, Ashli Platt, Lanee Morgan, Morgan Long, Gannon Platt, Mark Long, Madelyn Long and Graham Platt.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shiloh Children’s Ranch.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
