Frances L. Collins

Frances Louise Collins, 83, of Hannibal, Missouri, formerly of Philadelphia, Missouri, passed away at 5:00 PM, Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri.
Graveside Funeral Services will be Monday, August 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Pea Ridge Cemetery in rural Philadelphia, MO.
A visitation will be held Monday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Pea Ridge Cemetery.
The family is being served by the James O’Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal, MO.
Frances was born July 6, 1938, in Philadelphia, Missouri to Clifton Powell and Cordelia Powell.
She was married to Larry W. Collins on April 8, 1961 in Hannibal, Missouri. He preceded her in death on October 19, 2006.
Survivors include her 3 daughters, Dianna Bramblett of Hannibal, Missouri, Virginia Collins of Hannibal, Missouri and Amara Collins (Mike) of Biloxi, Mississippi, 4 sons, Larry Collins of Hannibal, Missouri, Andrew Collins (Marilyn) of Hannibal, Missouri, Terry Armstrong (Shelly) of Hannibal, Missouri and Chris Armstrong of Hannibal, Missouri, 2 brothers, Bernie Powell (Dee) of New London, Missouri, Joe Powell (Judy) of New London, Missouri, 4 sisters, Janice Johnston (Roy) of Lewistown, Missouri, Lula Wellman (Mark) of Liberty, Illinois, Mildred Cary of Mountain View, Arkansas and Nora Powell of Hannibal, Missouri, 21 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 1 son, Paul Armstrong, 1 sister, Martha Waldhaus and 1 brother, Harry Powell.
Frances was a homemaker and loved taking care of her children and grandchildren, throughout the years. She enjoyed birds, especially her pet parakeet, as well as tending to her wildflower garden. Family meant everything to Frances. She will be deeply missed by her many loved ones and friends.
Frances was a Christian by faith.
Pallbearers will be Larry Collins, Andrew Collins, Steven Collins, Austin Collins, Jeremy Bramblett and Aaron Collins.
Honorary pallbearer will be Anthony Miller.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pea Ridge Church.
