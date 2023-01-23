Mrs. Frances I. Cassidy, 99, died January 19, 2023, at home in New River, Ariz., surrounded by a number of her children and grandchildren. Services will be at 10 a.m. January 28, with the location to be announced on Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel's obituary page. The Lewis Bros. Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
New River, Ariz.
