Frances C. Roberts

Frances Clayton Hafner Roberts, 93, died in Stroudsburg, PA on Sunday evening, January 16, 2022. She was born April 2, 1928 in Hannibal, MO, to Robert Morrison Clayton and Frances Wakefield Clayton. Preceded in death were both parents, husband of 32 years- James A. Hafner (died in 1983), husband of 22 years -Wesley H. “Bob” Roberts (died in 2010), daughter - M. Gayle Hafner (died in 2014), sisters Mrs. Orion F. (Mary Clayton) Betz of Riverside, CA, and Mrs. Margaret A. Clayton Stribling of Houston, TX.
Survived by one daughter Mrs. Richard S. (Jennifer H.) Poole of Stroudsburg, PA, two sons, James A. “Jay” Hafner, Jr of Marathon FL and Robert C. Hafner of Lee Summit, MO, one step-daughter Mrs. Vicky Dale of Bates City, MO.
She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, many loving nieces and nephews and extended family members on all sides of her family.
Frances (Franma as she was affectionately known) lived most of her life in Hannibal. She moved to Bella Vista, AR in 1986, Neosho, MO in 2003 and finally to Stroudsburg, PA in 2011. She was educated at McCooey Catholic School, Central Junior High and Hannibal High School. She was a graduate of Drury College, Springfield, MO with a degree in Liberal Arts and Education. While there, she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Fraternity. She furthered her education at N.E. Missouri University in Kirksville and the University of Missouri, Columbia. She received her Master’s Degree in Education in 1980. While living in Bella Vista, she took courses at the Northwest Arkansas College of Bentonville, Arkansas in Computer and History.
She was active in Kings Daughters, being a member of Eula Mainland Circle from 1952 until moving from the area. She was also a member of Catherine Richards Dillingham Circle from 1943 - 1952. She was a Girl Scout leader for a number of years at Blessed Sacrament School, and was later an assistant leader in Senior Mariner Scouts. She served for a number of years as Blessed Sacrament School Treasurer. Promoted the Legislation in passing the law for Home Schooling for the Disabled in Missouri in 1958. She also worked on the formation of the Hannibal Shelter Workshop in its early years.
She was very active in Historical and Community activities in Hannibal. Served on the Marion County Historical Society Board as Treasurer from 1979 - 1986. Serving as Chairperson for N.E. MO to acquire money through special programs in order for the State of Missouri to buy the famous George Cabel Bingham prints as a gift to Missouri for the 1976 Bi-Cent. She served on the committee of the 1976 printing of “STORY OF HANNIBAL”. She chaired the Chamber of Commerce revision of Hannibal’s Tourism Brochure.
Served on the committee in the reprinting of MARION COUNTY 1884 edition, and the publication of the “HANNIBAL as HISTORY” a self-guided tour of historical buildings in Hannibal, printed by The Historical Society during Mark Twain 1985 Bi-Cent. Year. The Jane Clemens Cook Book was also published as a tribute to Mark Twain’s 150th birthday, she chaired this project. She served as a docent at the Mark Twain Boyhood Home, and acted as manager of Tom Sawyer Dioramas.
While residing in Bella Vista, she served four years on the Five Hole Golf Board. She was a charter member of Seniors Assisting Seniors Health and Information Fair, serving as President for three years. She was on the pledge committee for the new Bella Vista Library Building. She was a member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church of Bella Vista serving as a Eucharistic Minister and Shephard Group Leader. She also substitute taught in both Bella Vista and Neosho schools.
Upon moving to Stroudsburg, PA, Frances became a member of Chapter CK/PA of P.E.O., and spoke on several occasions to the middle school students about life during WW II for their Veterans Day Programs. She was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church there and attended a Cursillo weekend in 2012.
She was a powerful influencer wherever she was and enjoyed her final years with her daughter and son-in-law making many new friends and enjoying more travel.
The family is being served by the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel of Hannibal. A memorial mass at the Holy Family Catholic Church will be on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11:00 am, followed by interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to “Avenues” P.O. Box 284, Hannibal, MO.; Lehigh Valley Hospice, Pocono, 502 VNA Road, East Stroudsburg, PA. 18301; or Holy Family Catholic Church, 1101 Broadway in Hannibal, 63401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.