Fran Baughman, 84, of Montgomery, Alabama, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, in the presence of family. A Celebration of Fran’s Life for family and friends will be held graveside at 1:00 p.m., (EST) Saturday September 3, 2022, at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, 722 Conley Road, Forest Park, GA with Fran’s grandson, John Baughman officiating. Memorials may be given to Alabama Campers on Mission, care of Joyce Godwin, 18496 Plywood Mill Road Andalusia, AL 36421. Alabama Campers on Mission hold a special place in Fran and John’s heart as they spent 20 years traveling with campers building and investing in churches in the southeast. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Leak-MC.com for the Baughman family.
Fran Baughman is preceded in death by her parents E.W. and Sarah Stanley. She is survived by her husband John H. Baughman, children Rhonda Figh (Lewis), Chuck Baughman (Karin), grandchildren Leigh Abbott (Henry), Dr. Matthew Figh (Kelly), Zach Baughman, John Baughman (Allie) and great grandchildren Henry Jr & Jack Abbott, Shelby & Collier Figh, Charlie Baughman, extended family and friends.
