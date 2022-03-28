Fowler N. Ennis

Fowler Noel Ennis, age 101, of Vandalia, MO passed peacefully from this life to be made new in Christ at 7:15 pm Sunday, March 27, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held at 9:00 am Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Spencer Creek Baptist Church. Pastor Bob Hoehn will officiate. Burial will be in the Vandalia Cemetery following the service.
Visitation celebrating the life of Fowler Noel Ennis will be held at 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Waters Funeral Home.
Fowler was born on December 27, 1920, in Supply, Arkansas the son of James Herbert and Lura Dean (Fowler) Ennis.
He was united in marriage to Dolora Opal Jones on March 10, 1940 in St. Louis, MO. She preceded him in death on February 15, 2012.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Charles Elmo Ennis, and Herbert Leon Ennis; and two sons-in-law, George Pfeiffer and Leroy Breneman.
Fowler is survived by his three daughters, Patricia Diann Six (Kenneth) of Jefferson City, Phyllis Gail Breneman of Vandalia, and Mary Elizabeth Pfeiffer of Plano, TX; one son, Phillip Wayne Ennis (Shelia) of Vandalia; eight grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; ten great great grandchildren; and many other loved family and friends.
Fowler graduated from Roosevelt High School Class of 1937 in St. Louis, MO, where he began his volunteer service leading youth activities at Third Baptist Church. He honorably served his country in the United States Army as a Master Sergeant and Drill Instructor during WWII.
He moved to Vandalia to start Ennis Implement Company with his father, J.H. Ennis and brother Leon in 1947 and continued in the business until his retirement in 2005. The business continues today under 4th generation ownership.
During his 75 years in Vandalia, he was active in civic work in multiple capacities, serving on the Vandalia Utilities Board for 21 years, the Vandalia State Bank board, and the Vandalia Industrial Development Authority. A member of BPM, he served as its president several terms. Ennis was elected president of the Mississippi Valley Equipment Dealers Association and served on its Board of Directors. He was also on the National Dealer Council, International Harvester Company.
Fowler was a member of Spencer Creek Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Spencer Creek Baptist Church 41403 Hwy P, Vandalia, MO 63382, in care of Waters Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Fowler’s memorial page at www.watersfuneral.com
