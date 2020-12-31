Floyd R. Steuber

Floyd Ray Steuber, 77, of Mexico, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.
Visitation is from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, with the funeral service immediately following at Arnold Funeral Home, with Rev. Chris Atkinson officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Floyd was born on July 20, 1943, in Columbia, Mo., the son of John Pleasant and Margaret Louise (Black) Steuber. On April 10, 1964, he married Leslie Ann Foreman in Mexico, Mo.
Mr. Steuber was a 1961 graduate of Mexico High School. After graduation, he became an electrician working with his uncle, the late Ray Black, and eventually became an electrical contractor and a general contractor in the Hallsville, Missouri area. In 1992, he founded and was the President of Hi-Way R-3 Doors, Inc.
Floyd had a passion for life and lived intentionally. He loved bowling and was a member of the Mexico USBC. He was proud that he was able to bowl for 21 consecutive years in the National Bowling Tournament. He also was an avid coin collector, a lifelong member of the NRA, a sponsor and an occasional player on the Sharks slow-pitch softball team, and a periodic golfer. Floyd’s greatest joy was spending time with family and being an active part of his grandchildren’s lives. His smile and infectious laughter will be greatly missed.
Floyd is survived by his wife, Leslie Steuber of the home; his mother, Margaret Steuber of Mexico; three sons, John (wife Janet) Steuber of Columbia, Shawn Steuber of Mexico, and Eric (wife Chris) Steuber of Columbia; ten Steuber grandchildren: of Auburndale, Florida: Robert "Zach" (wife Stephanie); of Lee's Summit, Mo.: Sean; of Columbia: Nolan (wife Ciara), Morgan, Luke, Kathryn, Paige, Reagan, Reed, and Brennan; three great-grandchildren, Allison, Patrick, and Timothy Steuber; one great-grandchild on the way, Chase; and one sister, Linda Walker of Mexico.
Floyd was preceded in death by his father, John P. Steuber.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
