Florence M. Lampton

Florence Marie Lampton, age 96, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 11:17 am Friday, August 13, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Fr. Mike Quinn will officiate. Burial will be in the Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation celebrating Florence’s life will be held 9:30 am until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
The family is being served by the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel of Hannibal.
Florence was born on April 7, 1925, in Hannibal, MO the daughter of Joseph H. and Florence Mae (Mertens) Frese.
She was united in marriage to Lloyd J. Lampton on June 19, 1946, in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on June 27, 2002.
Survivors include a son, Larry Lampton of Hannibal, MO; daughter, Laura Harrison (Gary) of Blytheville, AR, grandchildren, Jennifer Lampton Shores (Andy), Jeffrey Lampton (Cy), Julie Lampton (Jessica), Gregg Harrison (Deanna), Bryan Harrison, Mark Harrison (Rebecca), Brad Harrison (Jennifer) and Lisa Vick (Jimmy); twelve great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Lampton was preceded in death by a brother, Merle Frese and sisters, Heiress Heiser and Joan Curtis.
Florence graduated from Hannibal High School in 1942. She was a co-founder of Lampton Electric in Hannibal.
Florence was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church where she was active in the Altar Society and CCW. In her younger years, Florence was a Girl Scout leader, active in the Pirates Peppers and Elks Club and later was active within the St. Elizabeth Hospital Auxiliary. Away from work, Florence enjoyed boating with her family and friends and playing Bridge. Florence cherished her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Gregg Harrison, Bryan Harrison, Brad Harrison, Mark Harrison, Jeffrey Lampton and Julie Lampton.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jennifer Shores, Lisa Vick and Florence’s great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic School or donor’s choice, in care of the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
