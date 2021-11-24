Florence Fohey, 86, of Palmyra, passed away at 3:12 pm Tuesday, November 23, 2021, surrounded by family at her home in Palmyra, MO.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday November 30, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Palmyra, MO. Father Gerry Kaimann will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Palmyra, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Florence's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday November 29, 2021, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, MO. Rosary to follow at 7:00 PM with Deacon Luke Mahsman.
Florence was born February 5, 1935, in Fort Lee, NJ to William P. and Mary E. Reczek Phillips. She was married to James F. Fohey on November 7, 1959 in Colchester, Vermont.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, James F. Fohey of Palmyra, MO; 6 children, Catherine Ann Akright of Palmyra, MO, James Frank Fohey, Jr. (Pam Harmon) of Independence, MO, Karen Marie Dames (Ross) of Palmyra, MO, Carol Ann Benevento (Joe) of Kirksville, MO, Brenda Sue Bland (Steve) of Palmyra, MO, and John Lee Fohey (Cathy) of Palmyra, MO; 17 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren, and one sister Mary Elton (Bob) of Ann Arbor Michigan.
Florence was preceded in death by her Parents, 3 brothers, Francis, Stanley, and William Phillips and son-in-law Rocky Akright.
After high school Florence went on to the Jean Nance School of Nursing in Burlington Vermont to earn her Registered Nursing degree. She worked for 25 years at St. Elizabeth Hospital and through its transition to Hannibal Regional Hospital where she retired. After retirement Florence worked for Dr. Carl Kruse for several years.
Florence enjoyed the role of wife and mother, traveling whenever they could together, sewing clothes for her children as they grew up and teaching the skill to her daughters so that one day they were able to sew their own wedding gowns. She had a servant's heart and gave to her community in many ways. As a member of the St. Joseph Church Altar Society, the St. Joseph Caterers and in ministry to the homebound by bringing them communion. Spending those precious moments with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought joy to her heart. She was loved and adored by many and will be missed dearly.
Florence was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Palmyra, MO.
Pallbearers will be grandsons Adam Fohey, Daniel Dames, Joey Benevento, Ryan Bland, Alec Bland, Philip Bland, Benjamin Bland, and John Stanley Fohey.
Honorary pallbearers will be her beautiful granddaughters.
Memorial contributions may be made to Birthright, Missouri Right to Life-Hannibal Chapter, or St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com.
