Florence D. McLeod

Florence Darlene McLeod, 82, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 8:30 AM, Monday, June 27, 2022, at her home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, July 1, 2022, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Rev. Scott A. Salo will officiate. Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Darlene’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be Thursday from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the funeral home.
Darlene was born October 29, 1939, in Lamesa, Texas to Thomas McNew and Florence Crusenberry McNew.
She was married to Daniel McLeod in 1958. He preceded her in death on August 10, 1987. Darlene and Daniel were married by and in Rev. Golden’s house. Many years later they bought that house where they lived, and each passed away there.
Survivors include her daughter, Rebecca Bounds (Jeremy) of Lakewood, California; sister, Regina McNew of Hannibal, Missouri; and one grandson, Ronan Bounds. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; dad, Charles Summy; daughter, Diane McLeod; brothers, Charles Summy Jr., Andrew McNew, Wayne McNew, Earl McNew, Ralph McNew; and one sister Doris Runyon.
Darlene was a stay-at-home wife and mom. A gifted crafter, Darlene enjoyed crocheting blankets and sewing. She found joy in traveling, Kentucky, Florida, and Branson were a few of her favorites. Darlene enjoyed doing genealogy research, and watching true crime shows. She was a talented cook, her family always looked forward to the country style meals she prepared. Darlene loved to play the piano and listen to Slim Whitman and Elvis. Most of all, Darlene loved and cherished her family and her greatest joy was becoming a grandma.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Bounds, Mike Bounds, Matthew Bounds, Sean Gentile, Jeramie Slater, Josh Runyon, and CJ Runyon.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
