Ferrelene F. Smith

Ferrelene Frances Smith, 68, of Kirksville, MO passed away at 11:35 AM Monday, June 27, 2022 at her home.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Dr. Maria L. Evans will officiate.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Ferrelene's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the funeral home.
Ferrelene was born February 11, 1954, in Hannibal, MO to Ferrel Smith and Mary Margaret Booker Smith. She was previously married to Mark Brinkley of Quincy, IL. He survives.
Also surviving are her son, Eric (Emily) Brinkley of Kirksville, MO; two sisters: Margaret (Tom) Zwelling of Lincoln, IL and Mary Kaye (Stan) Cogdal of New London, MO; and two grandchildren: Archer and Adison Brinkley.
Ferrelene was preceded in death by her parents and her aunt, Edith Booker.
A wonderful cook, Ferrelene used to "live" in her kitchen and would proudly make family and holiday dinners. She enjoyed traveling and loved visiting Chicago. Ferrelene loved watching true crime shows and Stephen King movies. An avid reader, she could be found reading about history, true crime, and of course Stephen King novels. Above all else, Ferrelene cherished the moments she could spend with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Ferrelene was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church in Hannibal, MO.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Episcopal Church.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
