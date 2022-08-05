Fern A. Arnold, 85, of New London, Mo., died August 4, 2022, at Luther Manor in Hannibal. Services will be at 11 a.m., August 8, at Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park. Visitation will be at 10 to 11 a.m., August 8, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
New London, Mo.
