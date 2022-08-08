Fern A. Arnold, age 85, of New London, MO passed away at 7:54 pm Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Luther Manor in Hannibal.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Monday, August 8, 2022, at Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Pastor Tom Day will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
A visitation celebrating Fern's life will be held at 10:00 am until time of service, Monday August 8, 2022, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Fern Geist Arnold was born on June 29, 1937, in Hannibal, MO, the daughter of John Geist and Helen Gorsuch.
She was united in marriage to Richard E. (Bud) Arnold on September 4, 1955, in Hannibal.
Survivors include, Daughters; Ginger Ogle (Jeff) of Hannibal, MO, Shelley Arnold, of Springfield, IL, Renee Purol (Raymond) of Monroe City, MO, and Son, Richard A. Arnold (Donna) of New London, MO; Son-in-law; Tom Harrison, Grandchildren; Jennifer Brown (Keith), Jordan Ogle (Lynn), Wayne Utterback (Alisha), Paige Utterback, Betsy Misbauer (Michael), Deborah Chitwood (Dustin), Shea Harrison (Shauna), Kelsey Worcester (Jeremy), Adam Hopper (Charisa), Nicholas Arnold MD., Trent Arnold (Kristen), Chad Arnold (Bonnie), and nineteen Great grandchildren. She is also survived by brother in-law; Dale Arnold and sister-in-law; Barbara Ann Bichon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen, her husband Richard, a daughter, Renita Harrison, her brothers Delbert and Larkin, and a sister Lorene. Also preceding her in death were Grandsons, Lucas Utterback, and Bryan Ogle.
Fern had many jobs over the years from working at the grocery store to operating a cleaning company but the job that was most important to her was making a home for her family. She had said that since she was a little girl she had wanted a big family, and she got her wish. She loved to cook, clean her home, tend to her flower gardens, and then cook some more. Whatever anyone liked she would cook it for them. She loved playing cards, country music, and dancing with her husband and kids at the Moose Lodge.
Fern was a member of the Moose Lodge, Shriners, Eastern Star, Ladies Card Club, 4-H.
Fern was a member of First Christian Church of New London, MO.
Pallbearers: will be her Grandsons; Nick Arnold, Trent Arnold, Chad Arnold, Shea Harrison, Jordan Ogle, and Wayne Utterback
Honorary Pallbearers: Late Grandsons, Bryan Ogle, and Lucas Utterback.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church in New London, MO, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
