Evelyn M. Peuster

Evelyn Marie Peuster, 71, of Palmyra, passed away at 5:10 pm Friday, October 8, 2021, at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Evelyn's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Wednesday October 13, 2021, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, MO.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 am Thursday October 14, 2021, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel. Pastor Wes Gehrke will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra, MO.
The funeral service will be live streamed through Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel. Follow the link on their Obituary page or go to (https://my.gather.app/family/evelyn-peuster). The live stream will start shortly before the service begins.
Evelyn was born November 8, 1949, in Hannibal, MO to William E. and Wilma J. Gould Schwanke. She was married to Duane L. Peuster on October 29, 1972, at the Solid Rock Baptist Church in Renssalear, MO. He preceded her in death on January 11, 2010.
Survivors include her children, Laura J. Dodd ( Mark), Ellen M Warning (Jeremy), Eric D. Peuster, and William P. Peuster (Chesney); grandchildren Phillip Dodd, Ethan Dodd, Kaylee Warning, Trey Peuster, Lexie Peuster, and Declan Peuster; brothers Kenneth Schwanke (Sharon), and Dean Schwanke; sisters Patsy Miller, Bettie Geist (special friend Jay), Melba Bowles (John), Martha Gough (Donald), Ardyth Smashey (Robert) and Margaret Crabill (Lindell).
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers William Schwanke and John Schwanke, 1 sister, Wilma Yvonne Miller; 3 sisters in-laws Phyllis Peuster, Shirley Schwanke, and Carolyn Schwanke, 4 brothers in laws Jay Parrick, Carl Miller, Dallas Dudding, and Everett Miller.
Evelyn was a farmwife and homemaker but she also worked at Casey's in Palmyra, and worked as the biscuit maker at Hardee's for 25 years.
Evelyn loved to attend all of her children's and grandchildren's sporting events. She enjoyed coloring, doing puzzles of all kinds, playing cards, Scrabble, and also loved to bake with her granddaughter. Christmas was her favorite holiday and there were many, many amazing family memories that entailed Christmas. She especially enjoyed going on sister weekends and having a rowdy time with her family.
Pallbearers will be Mark Dodd, Jeremy Warning, Jay Gottman, Donald Peuster, Phillip Dodd, and Jason Crabill.
Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Rathbun and her grandchildren.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute viewed at www.LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.