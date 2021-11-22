Evelyn Gordon

Evelyn “Auntie” Gordon, 98, passed away at 5:50 PM, Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Willow Care Nursing Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Pastor Jason Daves will officiate.
Burial will be at the Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Evelyn’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at the funeral home.
Evelyn was born June 4, 1923, to Herbert Turner and Hulda Richards Turner.
Evelyn was married to Harold R. Gordon on April, 27, 1948. He preceded her in death on September 18, 2020.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Marilyn Gordon of Louisville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Karyl Cundiff (Tommy), Amanda Cundiff (Scott) and Susan Gordon; 2 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews; and close friend, Chuck Jones, who checked on her daily.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; 1 son, Carl F. Gordon; 1 brother, Carl Turner; and 2 sisters, Thelma Woodson (Leonard) and Peggy Thayer (Everette).
Evelyn was a proud homemaker and Pentecostal, by faith. She loved rummage sales, going for rides, watching old westerns and the color red. Evelyn had an extensive doll and Mickey Mouse collection. She was very musically gifted and could yodel and play the harmonica. Evelyn was always adorned with many bracelets, rings and necklaces. She enjoyed being a fixture at McDonalds and Country Kitchen, spending time visiting with friends. She even hoped to dance on a table at McDonalds at the age of 100! Her love of the Lord was great, but she cherished her family, most of all. She will be dearly missed by all of her many loved ones.
Pallbearers will be John Cassady, Eric Turner, Jordan Holman, Benjamin Boutwell and Dustin Hubbard.
Honorary pallbearers will be Chuck Jones, Charles Turner, Dale Brown and Damon Thayer.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Loving Care Hospice of Bowling Green, Missouri.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
