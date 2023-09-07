Evelyn Ann Hudson, 84, of St. Peters, MO., died Friday, September 1st, 2023, at St. Peters Manor. Former resident of Hannibal and Troy. She was born on December 26th, 1938, in Hannibal, MO. Loving daughter of Thomas Everett Misner and Martha Schultz.
Loving wife of the late Richard Leon Hudson. Dear mother and mother-in-law of James (Linda) Berry, Karen Hudson, Cheryl (Jim) Hubbard, Brian (Denise) Hudson, and Brent (Charese) Hudson. Cherished sister of Janice Hoover. Loving grandmother of eleven and great grandmother of fifteen.
