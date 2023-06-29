Eugene Dale "Gene" Libey, 65, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 10:10 PM, Thursday, June 22, 2023, at his home in Hannibal, MO.
A Memorial Mass will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, July 7, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, MO. Fr. Alex Gabriel and Fr. Mike Quinn will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Gene's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Friday, July 7, 2023, at the church.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Gene was born August 14, 1957, in Clarkston, WA to Lloyd R. Libey and Delores Mae Heye Libey.
He was married to Sue Lane on November 12, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, MO. She survives.
Other survivors include his three children, Elizabeth D. "Beth" Libey of Hannibal, MO, Danel Sue Gipson of Clinton, MO, and Michael Alan Jones of Sturgeon, MO; one brother, Kenneth Libey (Rose) of Portland, OR; one sister, Lynda Geist of Clarkston, WA; four grandchildren; one great grandchild; and his beloved cat, Milo.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, and first wife, Debra K. Lewis Libey.
Professionally, Gene retired from BASF where he worked as a Chemist for over 25 years.
Away from work, Gene loved to be outdoors working on his tractors or cutting down trees with his best friend, Paul Miller. Gene enjoyed writing in his journal, traveling with his wife, and documenting and making videos of his many adventures. Going to the shooting range at Clarence Cannon Dam and shooting at his farm in Ralls County was a favorite of Gene's. He enjoyed woodworking, playing his Dulcilmer, and playing Pathfinder. Gene loved helping neighbors, friends, and strangers and always looked at the good side of people. Earlier in life he was in several local theater productions. Most of all, Gene cherished his moments spent with his family and friends.
Gene was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. He served as a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of church choir.
Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Miller, Marc Acosta, Cole Painter, Jeffrey VanHoose, and Josh Hudson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hannibal Free Clinic, Holy Family Catholic Church, or Cuddle Cat Rescue.
