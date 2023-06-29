Eugene Dale "Gene" Libey

Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 94F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.