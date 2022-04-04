Etta L. Wilson

Etta Louise Wilson, 100, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 11:12 PM Friday, April 1, 2022 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Grand View Burial Park.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Etta's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Louise was born January 15, 1922, in Center, MO to Fred Vahle and Mary Leigh Vahle. She was married to James "J.P." Wilson on July 10, 1944 in Center, MO. He preceded her in death on June 1, 1994.
Survivors include her son, Sammy W. Wilson (Delores) of New London, MO; five grandchildren: Travis Wilson (Sarah) of Hannibal, MO, Andy Wilson (Heather) of Hannibal, MO, Kim Bush Ferguson of New London, MO, Ron Bush of Hannibal, MO, and Holly Brown (Bradley) of Hannibal, MO; special friends, Darla Lucas (Don) of Hannibal, Missouri, and Lori Lampton of Kansas City, Missouri; and 16 great grandchildren and 12 great great grandchildren.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents; her son, James "Michael" Wilson; four brothers and four sisters.
Louise's favorite job was being a homemaker. She kept everything perfectly organized. She previously worked for the shoe plant in Hannibal and the Missouri Rural Electric Co-Op in Palmyra.
Louise loved to sew and made some of the most beautiful clothing for all children. She had a green thumb and took pleasure in gardening and canning her vegetables. Louise made some of the most delicious homemade sweet tea, which many would call her specialty. Volunteering at RSVP and the Douglass Community Center brought her joy. Above all else, Louise enjoyed the time she could spend with her family.
Louise was a member of the First Christian Church of Hannibal.
Pallbearers will be Andy Wilson, Travis Wilson, Travis L. Wilson and Bradley Brown.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church of Hannibal.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
