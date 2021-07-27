Ethel Lambert passed away peacefully November 25, 2020 with loved ones by her side. Ethel was born on May 26, 1927 in Minneapolis, MN to Paul and Susan Sterbuck. She was well loved by many customers during her 30 year career as a Head Teller at Farmers and Merchants Bank in Hannibal, MO. She and her husband Gene spent many enjoyable years living in Hannibal before moving to Kansas City to be closer to family.
She is preceded in death by her brother Paul Sterbuck, sister Judy Sterbuck Cornelius, and daughter Cynthia Jane Short. She is survived in death by her husband Gene Lambert; daughters Claudia Shingler and Lisa Shingler; sister Betty Sterbuck Salmon; son in-law Stephen Short; step son Phillip Lambert (Kelly Lambert); grandchildren Jessica Short, Lindsey Shingler, Travis Short (Jody Short), Sierra Lambert, and Bree Lambert; great grandchildren Averie Short and Aaron Short.
She enjoyed doing puzzles and crosswords, especially with her daughter Cynthia. She also enjoyed regular BINGO games with her daughters and friends. Her eyes always lit up when she saw her great grandchildren play. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church for close to 50 years. She loved visiting with friends and family, as well as meeting new people. She was able to do this a lot while volunteering at a thrift store and working as a greeter at Wal-Mart. Her family felt the love in her laughter, her smile, and her hugs, and always appreciated her basket of Werther’s Originals she kept around. All of the joy she exuded will be carried on in the hearts of those she knew and loved.
Services will be private. Donations can be made in her name to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.