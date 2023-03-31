Erwin M. Givan

Erwin Marion "Sonny" Givan passed away at 11:06 PM, Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in West Ely, MO. Rev. Scott A. Salo will officiate. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in West Ely, MO.
Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Wednesday, at the church.
The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Erwin was born January 9, 1932, in Denver, CO, the son of Marion Givan and Naomi Letty Peffer Morris Givan.
He was married to Doris D. Taylor on March 17, 1951, in LaSalle, CO. They were married 55 years before her passing on October 25, 2006.
Survivors include his two sons, Tom (Rada) Givan of Hannibal, MO, and Matt (Phyllis) Givan of East Galesburg, IL; his grandchildren, Allison (Jim) Barnard of Hannibal, MO, April (Ken) Moore of Wentzville, MO, Melissa (Sean) Webber of Haslet, TX, Jennifer (Randy) Brewer of East Galesburg, IL, Carrie Givan of Reno, NV, and Adam (Kerry) Givan of Galesburg, IL; his great grandchildren, Wyatt (Lexie) Johnson of Hannibal, MO, Dylan Johnson of Hannibal, MO, Kaden Moore of Wentzville, MO, Gavin Moore of Wentzville, MO, Brock Webber of Haslet, TX, Peyton Webber of Haslet, TX, Kaitlin Brewer of Knoxville, IL, Hannah Brewer of East Galesburg, IL, Taylor Brewer of East Galesburg, IL, and Aubrey Givan of Galesburg, IL; and his great great granddaughters, Layla Johnson of Hannibal, MO, Ellie Duncan of Knoxville, IL, and Willow Brewer of East Galesburg, IL; his brother-in-law, Charlie (Phyllis) Taylor of Hannibal, MO. He is also survived by special friend, Frances Golden of Hannibal, MO.
Erwin was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Shirley Givan; in-laws, Vergil Taylor and Pearl Newlon Taylor; and his great grandson, Brady Moore.
Erwin retired from BNSF Railroad as an engineer. He was a longtime member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in West Ely, MO and served as the head trustee for a number of years.
Pallbearers will be Adam Givan, Brock Webber, Wyatt Johnson, Dylan Johnson, Kaden Moore, and Gavin Moore.
Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Webster, Ross Frankenbach, Melissa Webber, Jennifer Brewer, Allison Barnard, Carrie Givan, and April Moore.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
