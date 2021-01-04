MOBERLY, Mo. Ertman L. Kessler Jan 4, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ertman L. Kessler, 85, of Moberly died Jan. 3, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital. James O'Donnell Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home James O'donnell Arrangement Hannibal Regional Hospital Recommended for you Trending Now Richard Baker Sena L. Frame Arthaniel Allison Violet R. White Joseph E. Rothweiler Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView