Erma M. Riley

Erma Maxine Riley, age 97, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 5:40 pm Friday, January 21, 2022, at Beth Haven Nursing Home.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Friday, January 28, 2022, at Arch United Methodist Church. Pastor Stacie Williams and Pastor Jeanne Webdell will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation celebrating Erma’s life will be held 10:00 am until the time of the service Friday at the Arch United Methodist Church.
The family is being served by the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Erma was born on February 23, 1924, in Hull, IL the daughter of Delbert Iwaine and Gertrude Louisa (Wagy) Colgrove.She was united in marriage to Edmond Riley on June 23, 1946, in Plainville, IL. He survives her of seventy-five years.
Other survivors include a daughter, Nancy Sweets and husband Henry, III of Hannibal, MO; grandchildren, Amy Sweets of Omaha, NE and Henry Sweets, IV (Danielle) of Scottsdale, AZ; great-grandchildren, Katherine Lee and Henry Luke; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to parents, Mrs. Riley was preceded in death by two brothers, Harrison “Bud” Colgrove and Nelson Colgrove; two sisters, Wilma Kuhlman and Cleah “Toots” Kroencke; and granddaughter, Laura Lee Sweets.
Erma graduated from Hull High School 1941.
Erma worked at the International Shoe factory in her younger years. Later in life, she took pride in being a housewife. She enjoyed sewing and cooking. Her cinnamon rolls were a favorite for her family and friends.
Family was first and foremost for Erma. Her family was her pride and joy.
Erma was a member of Arch United Methodist Church for over sixty years, where she was an active member of the Harmony Sunday School class.
Memorial contributions may be made to Arch United Methodist Church, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family on Erma’s memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com
