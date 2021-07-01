Eric Quentin Miller, 39, of Platte City, Mo., formerly of Hannibal, died June 30, 2021, at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, Mo. Smith Funeral Home and Chapel in Hannibal is handling arrangements.
Updated: July 1, 2021 @ 4:24 pm