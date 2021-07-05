Eric Q. Miller

Eric Quentin Miller, age 39, of Platte City, MO formerly of Hannibal, MO passed away at 8:22 am Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, MO.
Funeral Services will be held 10:00 am Friday, July 9, 2021, at Providence Baptist Church. Pastor Robert Craig and Bro. Chris Combs will officiate. Burial will be in the Providence Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation celebrating Eric’s life will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Eric was born on August 18, 1981, in Hannibal, MO the son of Brian Eric and Mary Kathleen (Brown) Miller.
Survivors include his parents, Brian and Mary Miller of Hannibal, MO; children, Abigail Miller, Quentin Miller, Gabriel Miller and Alexander Miller of the home; siblings, John Leslie Miller (Armela) and their children Omar and Oren of Fenton, MO. Sarah Marie Freels and her children Les and Brian of Hannibal, MO and Daniel Everett Miller (Lindsey) and their children Makinley, Hendrick and Wynne of Blanchard, OK; grandfather, James E. (Butch) Miller of Hannibal, MO; special friend, Melissa; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Eric was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leslie B. and Freda M. Brown and Shirley Miller.
Eric attended Palmyra School District until his Senior year. He graduated as Valedictorian of the 2000 class from Camanche High School in Camanche, IA. Eric went on to further his education at the University of Missouri Rolla and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelors of science degree in Biological Science and Psychology. Eric later enrolled in the Physicians Assistant Program at the University of Illinois Carbondale and graduated as a Physicians Assistant.
Eric worked as a Physician’s Assistant for Clarity Behavior Health & Mental Service. His coworkers, nurses, and staff commented. “That he touched so many lives & left us with great memories at Clarity. He kept us on our toes and taught us so much.”
Eric loved his family, work and the Lord. He was known for going over the top decorating and planning for holiday’s and his children’s birthdays. His children were everything to him. He enjoyed playing games with them, trivia, watching all types of sporting events, theatre and the trips to Silver Dollar City, Worlds of Fun and Six Flags to ride the roller coasters were always very memorable times spent with his children. He loved surprising his kids with adventures which ranged from exploring the Badlands to a surprise Amtrak ride to Chicago where they watched Hamilton. Eric was the epitome of a good dad; always putting his kids first and showing them the beauty in every situation. Eric’s laugh and smile were contagious. He had a heart of gold & wonderful sense of humor. The stories he told would always entertain those around him. Everyone felt valued after talking with Eric.
Eric was a registered organ donor and because of this his life will continue to live on through four recipients.
Eric was a Christian and was a member of Providence Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Abigail Miller, Quentin Miller, Gabriel Miller, Alexander Miller, John Miller, Daniel Miller, Omar Miller, Oren Miller, Darrick Britt, Darrell Britt, Mike Miller and Eric Pieper.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Les Freels, Brian Freels, Makinley Miller, Hendrick Miller and Wynne Miller.
Memorial contributions may be made to Eric’s Children Education Fund, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Eric’s memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com