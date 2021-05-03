Miss Erena May Hudson, age 77, of Hannibal, Missouri, died April 29, 2021 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri.
The daughter of William Andrew and Diamond Fern Porter Hudson, she was born on June 16, 1943 in Canton, Missouri.
Erena had lived in Hannibal since 1987. She worked in the registrar’s office while attending Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri and worked as a graduate fellowship assistant at Northeast Missouri State Teacher’s College (Truman University) in Kirksville, Missouri. She received her master of arts degree from what is now Truman University in 1967. She was employed for 21 years by Missouri Division of Family Services as a supervisor of the Children’s Division. Erena was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Hannibal, MO.
She was a Brownie and a Girl Scout as a child. She served as pianist and organist as well as Sabbath School Teacher in the Seventh-Day Adventist Church as an adult. Erena was a kind and giving spirit who loved her Lord. She was a true example of Christ to anyone who knew her. Even though she had no living family, when you met her she made YOU family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Lee Hudson, sister Berniece Zingg and sister Maryann Anderson.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 4 , 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Davis Funeral Home in Canton, Missouri with Pastor David Lincoln, Rev. M. Faye Vaughn and Pastor Jody Dickhaut officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of services in the funeral home. Burial will be in Forest Grove Cemetery, Canton, Missouri.
Memorials may be made to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church or Birthday Blessings in care of Davis Funeral Home, P.O. Box 108, Canton, MO 63435.
Online condolences may be left at www.davis-fh.com.