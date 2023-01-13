Emmett G "Bud" Bremmer, 81, of Palmyra, Mo., died January 12, 2023, at his home in Palmyra. Service will be January 17, at 11 a.m., at the funeral chapel. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra. Visitation will be January 17, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra.
