Emmett Eugene Horton, age 95, of Pittsfield, IL passed away Monday, May 22,2023, at Liberty Village in Pittsfield, IL. He was born February 14, 1928, in Rockport, IL to William Otis and Gladys Lynch Horton. Emmett married Dorothy Jean Long on January 21, 1951, and she preceded him in death on October 29, 2014.
Emmett graduated from New Canton High School and attended Kirksville State College. He joined the United States Army in 1951, serving his country until his honorable discharge. While serving he was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. After his return home he owned and operated Horton Trucking, retiring in 2008. Emmett loved to garden and was a huge Cardinal fan. He belonged to the First United Methodist Church of New Canton, Masonic Lodge of New Canton, Shriners and Consistory, was a member of Quails Unlimited and Pittsfield American Legion Post #152.
Emmett is survived by sons, Allen (Chris Henry) Horton of Pittsfield, IL, Steven (Julie) Horton of Farmington, MO and Michael (Gayle) Horton of Louisiana, MO; daughters, Crystal (Martin) Russell of Springfield, IL and Arlee (Pete) Grimsley of Englewood, FL; nine grandchildren, Kerensta (Jeremy) Blaken, Daniel (Jennifer) Horton, Erica (Dustin) Schroeder, Robert (Melissa) Horton, Jeremy (Nikki) Horton, Autumn (Nat) Haskell, Brandon (Michelle) Grimsley, Cody (Laura) Horton and Josh Dotson; twenty-four great grandchildren, Rachel, Katie, Aubrey, Aden, Maybree, Alex, Shakia, Kesley, KD, Elayne, Adelynn, Owen, Ian, McKayla, Anna, Drake, Bruin, Bull, Gracelyn, Charley, Phoenix, Maddox, Max and Lucy; four great great grandchildren, Rose, Luna, Henry and Brynnlynn; and two sisters, Mary Jo Phillips and Mildred McIntosh.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Otis and Gladys Horton; wife, Dorothy Horton; siblings, Delbert Horton, Wanda Hayes, Margaret Damon and Emily Roth; and daughter-in-law, Anne Horton.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at Niebur Funeral Chapel in Barry with Masonic rites conducted at 10:30 AM by the Hull Masonic Lodge #910 A.F. & A.M. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with interment to follow at Shearer Cemetery near New Canton. Memorials are suggested to be made to New Canton United Methodist Church or Shriners Hospital. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.nieburfh.com. Niebur Funeral Chapel in Barry is handling the arrangements.
