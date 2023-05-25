Emmett Eugene Horton

Emmett Eugene Horton, age 95, of Pittsfield, IL passed away Monday, May 22,2023, at Liberty Village in Pittsfield, IL. He was born February 14, 1928, in Rockport, IL to William Otis and Gladys Lynch Horton. Emmett married Dorothy Jean Long on January 21, 1951, and she preceded him in death on October 29, 2014.

Emmett graduated from New Canton High School and attended Kirksville State College. He joined the United States Army in 1951, serving his country until his honorable discharge. While serving he was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. After his return home he owned and operated Horton Trucking, retiring in 2008. Emmett loved to garden and was a huge Cardinal fan. He belonged to the First United Methodist Church of New Canton, Masonic Lodge of New Canton, Shriners and Consistory, was a member of Quails Unlimited and Pittsfield American Legion Post #152.

