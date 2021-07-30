Elsie D. Taylor

Elsie Darlene Taylor, 79, of Palmyra, passed away at 11:45 am Friday, July 30, 2021, at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Elsie’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 9:00 am to 10:00 am Wednesday August 4, 2021, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, MO.
A Funeral Service will begin at 10:00 am Wednesday August 4, 2021, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel. Pastor Mark Carpenter will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra, MO.
Elsie was born December 24, 1941, in Philadelphia, MO to Hubert F. and Cleo L. Stratton Meyers. Elsie was married to Ira “Buck” Taylor on July 29, 1961, in Durham, MO. He preceded her in death on September 7, 2004.
Survivors include her Son, Greg F. Taylor (Mary) of Hannibal, MO; brothers Dwayne C. Meyers and Earl D. Meyers (Bonnie of Palmyra, MO; grandchildren Joshua F. Taylor (Mariah), Shelby L. Wheeler (Bobby), and Skyler E. Newton; 7 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Elsie was preceded in death by her Parents and Husband.
Elsie was the kind of person you wanted for a friend. She was spunky, outgoing, and loved to spend days out with her girlfriends. She enjoyed shopping with friends, hitting up the sales, going to the Amish store and was always on the lookout for strawberry glassware which she avidly collected for many years. As a wife and homemaker, Elsie took great pride in cooking for her family, she made a fantastic meatloaf and her family often looked forward to her roast beef. A hard worker, she spent 13 years in customer service for Big Lots in Hannibal, MO.
Elsie loved to give back to the community so she could often be found volunteering at the Food Pantry, Maple Lawn Nursing Home, and at First Christian Church. Elsie was a strong Christian woman who cherished the time she spent with family and friends.
She was a longtime member of First Christian Church in Palmyra.
Pallbearers will be Shelby Wheeler, Bobby Wheeler, David Meyers, Bart Meyers, Skyler Newton, Joshua Taylor, and Mariah Taylor.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to First Christian Church of Palmyra.