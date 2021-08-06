Elizabeth N. Brown

Elizabeth Nicole Brown, 35, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 7:40 AM, Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Elizabeth was born October 5, 1985, in Canton, IL to Roger E. Brown and Brenda Colclasure Brown.
Survivors include her Mother, Brenda Brown of Hannibal, MO, 1 daughter, Nevaeh Nicole Dawson and 1 son, Elijah Jacob Lee Brown, 1 brother, Kevin Lee Brown (Brittany) of Hannibal, MO, 2 sisters, Cassie Perry (Nathaniel) of Hannibal, MO and Ariel Ashley Brown of Hannibal, MO.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her father, Roger E. Brown.
Professionally Elizabeth worked in housekeeping at Levering Regional Heath Care and area hotels.
She enjoyed cleaning and loved listening to Christian Contemporary music and rap. Elizabeth also loved her cat "Goldie".
Most of all Elizabeth loved spending time with her children and her family.
She attended Tabernacle of Praise Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to International Fellowship of Christians and Jews or to the James O'Donnell Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.