Elizabeth Joann Franklin, 84, of Monroe City, Mo., died July 10, 2022, at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m., July 13, at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Monroe City. Father Greg Oligschlaeger will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Palmyra. The O'Donnell-Thurman Life Celebration Home in Monroe City is handling the arrangements.
Monroe City, Mo.
