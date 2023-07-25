Elizabeth Ann Walker

Elizabeth Ann Walker, age 85, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 11:20 am Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Luther Manor Retirement and Nursing Center in Hannibal.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel in Hannibal, MO and will be officiated by Fr. Alex Gabriel. The burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra, MO.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.