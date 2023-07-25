Elizabeth Ann Walker, age 85, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 11:20 am Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Luther Manor Retirement and Nursing Center in Hannibal.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel in Hannibal, MO and will be officiated by Fr. Alex Gabriel. The burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra, MO.
Visitation celebrating Elizabeth's life will be held beginning at 9:00 am until the time of the service Thursday at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Elizabeth was born on November 30, 1937, in Palmyra, MO, the daughter of Urban Paul and Zelma Odessa (James) Spalding.
She was united in marriage to Lawrence James Walker. He preceded her in death on March 26, 1996.
Survivors include one son, Shawn Walker (Kerry) of Hannibal, MO, daughter, Michele Sue Laks of Hannibal, MO, brother, James Spalding of Palmyra, MO and sisters, Dotty Filkins of Kansas City, MO, Cecelia Jane Evanoff (Robert) of Palmyra, MO, and Kathy Flynn of Shelby Township, MI.
Other survivors include her grandchildren, Steven Walker (Sarah), Michael Walker (Kelly), Victor Laks (Rachel), Kane Laks, Megan Elzea (Bobby), and Jessica Sparks (Ryan) and thirteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Steven Walker and Scott Walker, brother, Paul Spalding, sister, Mary Edith Kemp, sister-in-law, Norma Spalding and brother-in-law, Albert Kemp.
Elizabeth graduated from Palmyra High School. Professionally Elizabeth worked as a greeter and cashier at Walmart. Elizabeth enjoyed supporting her children and grandchildren in their activities and helped by being a Girl Scout leader. Anyone that knew her would say she was a "people person". She looked forward to attending social events with her friends and family. You could often find her reading, keeping up on current events, watching westerns (John Wayne being her favorite), listening to Johnny Cash, and watching the Hallmark channel. She was an avid collector of angels. Traveling with her family and spending time with her grandchildren meant the world to her. Elizabeth was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church where she was active within several groups and activities. Ann was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Pallbearers will be Steven Walker, Mike Walker, Victor Laks, Kane Laks, Robbie Evanoff, and Ryan Sparks.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
