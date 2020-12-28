Elizabeth A. Golian

Elizabeth Ann Golian, 67, of Hannibal, Mo., loving mother of four, stepped into the presence of God’s glory on Dec. 23, 2020.
Elizabeth was born August 22, 1953 to Ann Marie Wheeler who preceded her in death July 1, 2020.
Elizabeth is survived by her children, Michelle Golian, Brenda (Mark) Schindler, Laura (Marty) Niehoff, and Donnie (Mary) McLeod Jr.; and her grandchildren, Alexus Golian, Duane Jones, Tyler Niehoff, Autumn Schindler, Zackary McLeod, Brittney Deken, Brooke Fredericks, and Chance Fredericks; and two great grandchildren, Kaya and Zoey.
Her children and grandchildren meant everything to her. She enjoyed playing games and hosting family holiday dinners. She listened to old country music and collected Native American memorabilia.
Her celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. The service will be held at Southside Baptist Church, 701 Fulton Ave., Hannibal, Mo.
Memorial contributions can be made to James O’Donnell Funeral Home as arrangements for cremation are under their direction.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.