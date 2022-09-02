Elijah P. Brown

Elijah Patrick Brown, age 19, of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 5:50 pm Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church in Hannibal. Bro. Jeff Anderson and Bro. Josiah Reese will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in the Brown Family Cemetery in Mill Creek, Pa.
Visitation will be held at Calvary Baptist Church from 2 p.m. Saturday until the time of the service.
The family is being served by the Grand View Funeral Home & Burial Park of Hannibal.
Elijah was born on March 17, 2003, in Jeannette, Pa., the son of Paul and Jenny (Heffner) Brown.
Survivors include his parents; his siblings, Hezekiah Brown of Tyrone, Ga., Seth Brown of Hannibal, and Sadie Brown of Hannibal; grandparents, Lee and Diane Heffner of Hannibal, and Paul and Louise Brown of Mill Creek, Pa.; three aunts, Beth Heffner of Boston, Cindi Brown of Bloomsburg, Pa., and Sharyn Brown (Peter Boyajian) of Carlisle, Pa.; two uncles, Glenn Brown (Kristen) of Hillsborough, N.H., and David Brown (Billie Jo) of Mount Holly Springs, Pa.
Elijah was a member of Hannibal Area Home Educators and graduated from Logos Online School in 2021. He had just started his first year of college as an Honor Student at Hannibal-LaGrange University.
Elijah achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. He built a Gaga Ball Pit at Calvary Baptist Church for all the children to enjoy. This is something that Elijah was very proud of. Elijah greatly enjoyed designing board games, watching movies, and playing games with his friends.
Elijah attended Calvary Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Hezekiah Brown, Seth Brown, Titus Mullin, Andrew Moore, David Brown, and Silas Brown.
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church or Hannibal-LaGrange University, in care of Grand View Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family and the video tribute can be viewed on Elijah's memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com
