Eli Stephen Hays, 19, of Hannibal, died May 18, 2021. Services will be 2 p.m., May 21, at James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. Burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m., May 20, at the funeral home.
Hannibal, Mo.
Updated: May 19, 2021 @ 11:05 am
