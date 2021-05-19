Eli Stephen Hays, 19, of Hannibal, died May 18, 2021. Services will be 2 p.m., May 21, at James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. Burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m., May 20, at the funeral home.

