Eleanor Jean (Moore) Burnett, 91, passed away from this earthly life peacefully into her forever home with Jesus. She was at home surrounded by her loved ones as she passed on May 21, 2023, at 11:35 p.m.
She was born Dec. 16, 1931, in Middletown, Mo. to Earnest and Lola Moore.
Eleanor graduated from Farber High School. She was an awesome cook and it was told by her children that she could make a shoe taste good. Eleanor was known for making the best chocolate pie in the world. She was also an amazing seamstress. Eleanor not only sewed for her children but also sewed for Birthright, costumes for Journey to Bethlehem and for an orphanage in India. She was an accomplished artist and sketched beautiful pictures. Eleanor was a member of Share Art from the Heart, where she sketched beautiful cards and sent them all over the country to those suffering from illness or lost loved ones.
One of the most important things she was to her family, and all that knew her, was a great prayer warrior. She would sit down with her prayer journal daily, intentionally, and fervently pray for all their spiritual and physical needs.
Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Alexander (Joe) of Center; son, Bob Burnett (Crystal) New London; daughter, Benita Hardy (Steve) of New London; son, Bruce Burnett (Deanna) of Middletown; son-in-law, David Horstmeyer of Saverton; and sister, Loretta Goodin of Cape Girardeau. She is also survived by 72 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Eleanor also had numerous nieces and nephews from the Moore and Burnett family line.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her infant sister, Sharon Moore; her daughter, Barbara Horstmeyer; and grandson, Zachary Don Hardy.
Eleanor was a member of the Crossing Church in Hannibal. In lieu of flowers you can make donations to the Shiloh Christian Children’s Ranch in Shelbina, Mo.
Eleanor’s visitation and celebration of life will be held at the Crossing Church in Hannibal Sunday, June 11. Pastors Randy Drish and Bill Dexheimer will officiate. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. with a celebration of life at 4:30 p.m. There will be a short graveside service following the celebration of life at the Salem Baptist Cemetery.
