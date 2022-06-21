Eleanor J. Willsey

Eleanor Jeanne Willsey, age 85, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 9:24 am Sunday, June 19, 2022, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Pastor Douglas Mahsman will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation celebrating Eleanor's life will be held at 9:00 am until the time of the service Friday at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Eleanor was born on December 9, 1936, in Hannibal, MO the daughter of Oney G. and Amelia (Browning) Neff.
She was united in marriage to Robert "Bob" O. Willsey on December 19, 1954, in Hannibal. Robert preceded her in death on March 2, 1999.
Survivors include a sister, Virginia "Penny" Stoll of Hannibal, MO, sister-in-law, Irene Neff of Marissa, IL, nieces and nephews, Kimberly Martin of Hull, IL, Patricia Barber of Jefferson City, MO, Debra Shrum of Macon, MO, Michael Mahsman of Hannibal, MO, Phillip Mahsman of New London, MO, Randy Mahsman of New London, MO, Steven Smith of Hannibal, MO, Amy Tallman of New London, MO, Cindy Pettibone of Hannibal, MO, Buddy Mahsman of Palmyra, MO, Susan Smith of Hannibal, MO, Barbara Falls of Palmyra, MO, Laurie Mahsman of St. Charles, MO, Mark Mahsman of Quincy, IL, Douglas Mahsman of Hannibal, MO, Michelle Kuelker of Imperial, MO, Duane Neff of Percy, IL, Jeanette Whitlock of Marissa, IL, Janet Parks of Hannibal, MO, Lori Ruder of Freeburg, MO, Larry Parks of Jefferson City, MO, and Chris Parks of Jefferson City, MO. Also surviving are numerous great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, and great-great-great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Willsey was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Mahsman; brother, Duane Neff; nieces, Jeri Tourney and Kathy Mahsman, nephews; Michael and Richard Parks and great-nephew, Brian Davis.
Eleanor graduated from Monroe City High School in the class of 1954.
Mrs. Willsey was a lifelong member of Arch Street United Methodist Church today known as Arch United Methodist Church, where she was a long term choir member and was active in the Women's Guild.
Eleanor enjoyed camping with her husband Robert at Silver Dollar City in Branson and cooking. She was also very talented in the kitchen and collected several cookbooks over her lifetime. She always cherished the time spent with her family on special occasions.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Mahsman, Randy Mahsman, Steve Smith, Buddy Mahsman, Mark Mahsman, Bill Barber and Roman Smith.
Memorial contributions may be made to Arch United Methodist Church or Community Loving Care Hospice in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Eleanor's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.