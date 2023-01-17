Eldon Henry Bode 93 of West Ely, Missouri passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Luther Manor Care Center, Hannibal, Missouri.
He was born February 27, 1929, at home in West Ely the son of Godfrey Ernst and Laura Caroline (Schluckebier) Bode.
Eldon was a lifelong Marion County, Missouri grain and livestock farmer. He was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church of West Ely where he as very active church member. He served every position on the Immanuel Lutheran Church board and Cemetery Board. He attended West Ely Immanuel Lutheran Elementary School and was a graduate of Rensselaer High School, Rensselaer, Missouri. Eldon served his Country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He loved to travel around the world. He was a member of the American Agriculture Movement and the National Farmers Union. He made many trips to Washington, DC where he served as an advocate for both organizations over the years. He loved history and studying family genealogy. Every other year Eldon would invite all his family to the family farm to visit and enjoy all the fun activities the farm had to offer. Eldon would host a fish fry for everyone present for the reunion at the family farm in the early years and in the later years at the church fellowship hall. He was very accommodating to everyone who would come and visit. Giving tractor rides and going fishing with all his nieces and nephews. Eldon will be deeply missed by his family, friends and church community.
Survivors include two sisters Norma Boettcher (Loren) of Cape Girardeau, Missouri and Dolores Hudson (Don) of Niceville, Florida. Several nieces and nephews Mark Boettcher (Amee), Joel Boettcher, Hope Botwinski (Steve), Joy Meyer (Terry), Beth Bonney (Greg), John Bode (Claudia), Paul Bode, Annie Hodges (Tim), David Hudson (Susan) and Damon Hudson (Kellie). Also survived by numerous great nieces and great nephews and great great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his parents, one brother Vernon Bode and his wife Emily and one nephew Dennis Hudson.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 am Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in West Ely, Pastor Scott Salo will officiate, burial will follow the services at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at the Garner Funeral Home, Monroe City, Missouri. Pallbearers will be Mark Boettcher, Joel Boettcher, John Bode, Paul Bode, David Hudson, Damon Hudson, Fred Schachtsiek, Frank Schachtsiek and Curt Schachtsiek. Memorials have been suggested to the Immanuel Lutheran Church, in memory of Eldon H. Bode. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Garner Funeral Home and Chapel, Monroe City, Missouri. Online condolences can be made at garnerfuneralchapel.com.
