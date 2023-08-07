The world got a little less bright as Elaine Ruth "Renner" Howe, age 63, of Hannibal, MO, took her final bow on the evening of Tuesday, July 25, 2023, surrounded by a symphony of love from her adoring family and her faith.
An encore performance, celebrating Elaine’s extraordinary life, will take the stage at 4:00 pm Monday, July 31, 2023, at First United Methodist Church (the funeral), where Pastor Kim Parker will serve as our director for the evening. Pre-show gathering will begin at 2:00 pm (the visitation) until the time of the service Monday at the First United Methodist Church.
Curtain call arrangements are being managed by the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel of Hannibal.
Elaine made her world premiere on February 4, 1960, in Hannibal, MO, and quickly captured the hearts of her co-stars and parents, Charles and Anice (Loyd) Renner.
In a beautiful scene on November 7, 1998, Elaine married her loving stage partner, JR Howe, at the First United Methodist Church in Hannibal, MO.
Among her biggest fans are her husband, JR of the home; mother, Anice Renner of Hannibal, MO; Her beloved children; Paul Dewey (Suzanne) of Hannibal, MO; Candice Malman (Ari) of Denver, CO and Erica Feather of Hannibal, MO; her stepchildren, Jon Buren (Tina) of New London, MO, Rachel Buren of Chillicothe, MO; Rochelle High (Justin) of Lathrop, MO, Teela Beadle (Terry) of Hannibal, MO, Desirée Pickett (Ryan) of Hannibal, MO and Chelsea Lake (Seth) of Trenton, MO. Her brother, Richard Renner (Joanne) of Hannibal, MO; sisters, Cathy Pickett (Larry) of Hannibal, MO and Ann Howe (Donnie) of Fenton, MO; special cousin, Scott Craig (Janice) of Broomfield, CO; numerous grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several noteworthy nieces and nephews.
After earning her diploma from Hannibal High School in the class of 1978, Elaine graced the halls of Northeast Missouri State University (Truman State), earning the credentials that eventually led to her role as a supervisor at Swiss Colony in Hannibal, where she made numerous friends and touched the lives of many, over the phone and in person for over twenty-five years before she retired in 2021.
But before returning back to Hannibal, Elaine had many exciting acts that shaped her life, her most cherished were that of a waitress near the KC Airport, where she met and served people from all over the world. And her role of a substitute teacher and mentor in the inner city, where she taught at-risk juveniles guiding them towards the applause of graduation. However, it was her unmatched performance as a talented singer that truly spotlighted her spirit. From her rocking days as the lead singer for Rock N Roll Revival to her soulful solos during Sunday evening Karaoke at the Wine Stoppe in Hannibal, Elaine's voice was a beacon of joy. Her harmonic presence extended to the choir and Praise Band at her beloved First United Methodist Church, where she was a faithful and active member.
But the most captivating performance of Elaine's life was her unwavering love for her family. The time she spent with her kids, grandchildren, and her beloved grand dogs were the scenes she cherished the most. Elaine loved the ocean, a margarita at Grand Rio on Friday nights, and she loved the Lord. It was this relationship that aided in her most challenging performance as she battled cancer for over a decade with courage and grace. Her unwavering faith served as her script, providing comfort through each scene, Elaine drew strength from her relationship with God, turning every moment into a meaningful act of love and resilience.
Honorary pallbearers will be JR Howe, Ari Malman, Jonathon Pillard, Emery Dewey, Harrison Bogue, Bennett Bogue, Breahnna Parsons, and Miguel Mendez Jr.
To honor Elaine's lifelong dedication to creating better stories for everyone, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or the First United Methodist Church.
In memory of Elaine's vibrant spirit, you're invited to send flowers or a plant of your choosing and/or share online condolences, shared memories, and your favorite Elaine punchlines on her memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com.
