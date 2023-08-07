Elaine Ruth "Renner" Howe
H.Kimberly Parker

The world got a little less bright as Elaine Ruth "Renner" Howe, age 63, of Hannibal, MO, took her final bow on the evening of Tuesday, July 25, 2023, surrounded by a symphony of love from her adoring family and her faith.

An encore performance, celebrating Elaine’s extraordinary life, will take the stage at 4:00 pm Monday, July 31, 2023, at First United Methodist Church (the funeral), where Pastor Kim Parker will serve as our director for the evening. Pre-show gathering will begin at 2:00 pm (the visitation) until the time of the service Monday at the First United Methodist Church.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.